What makes a good winemaker? An appreciation of chemistry, a steadfast devotion to cleanliness, and humility, all traits Winemaker Darin Winton has in abundance. The self-described cellar rat got his start in winemaking at 3 Steves Winery 10 years ago when he met the man who would become his mentor and best friend, Steve Burman.
Winton was born in Hayward, moved to Fremont, and graduated from Washington High School. Although his father had a career in wastewater operations, young Darin preferred sports, pursuing both soccer and competitive skate dancing until he had to choose between the two. Preferring the rigor of the two-person dance medium to the vagaries of a team sport, he opted for skating. At age 19, while training in LA, he also worked in the oil fields off Terminal Island, doing general maintenance.
“I saw these older guys reading the sports pages in between checking the gauges on tanks,” said Winton. “They were making good money. That’s when I decided to check out wastewater.”
He studied hard, passed the state exam and was initially hired by the City of San Francisco, where he fondly recalls the captivating aroma of the coffee roasting place across the street from his office near the airport. By this time, at age 23, he had suffered a serious leg injury while playing soccer with some buddies. His skating career was over, but he was already on to the next life chapter, taking a job with the Dublin San Ramon Water District, where he finished out a 30-year career.
“The first 10 years in wastewater treatment taught me everything I needed to know about wine chemistry, as long as you can bridge the terminology gap,” he said. “I’ll never forget that the definition of pH is the measurement of negative hydrogen ions.”
Winston eventually started taking winemaking classes at Las Positas College. His first Enology class was with John Kinney (Occasio) and he found an instant home at 3 Steves, where he joined their wine club and started hanging out on Fridays. He loved the way he and Burman could identify flavors and create a brain map that helped them tune blends. Pretty soon, he was helping with bottling, and cleaning equipment. His chance to make his own wine came with some Saini Dry Creek Zinfandel, then some Cabernet. The game was on.
“Burman got in my ear about starting my own label,” recalls Winton. In 2017, Winton retired and after a time became assistant winemaker at 3 Steves: he also got busy making Cellar 13’s first original vintage.
Asked the source of the Cellar 13 moniker, Winton says, “It was always my lucky number.”
Winton, a registered member of the Cherokee tribe on his monther’s side, is grateful for the opportunity he’s been granted to do what he loves. Two of the Cellar 13 wines bear artwork created by his uncle, John Balloue, a famous Cherokee artist. “Aliheliga” is a silky, sensual blend of Merlot and Cab Franc, and means “Grateful” in Cherokee, while “Tsogadu” is a Left Bank Bordeaux Style Cabernet Sauvignon-leaning blend with dark blueberries and chocolate that is Cherokee for 13. Both have been medal winners. In fact, Winton’s wines have been winning medals from his first vintage.
Darin and his fiancée, Gail Henderson, proudly share their Cellar 13 wines at Pairings Wine Bar Restaurant, in Pleasanton on Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m.