The Life Renewing Center is proud to present Darkness is Your Candle, a comedy showcase, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and free of charge.
As a Chinese saying goes, the darkness in a 1,000-year-old chamber can be dispersed instantly by a candle. Similarly, comedy has the magic power of dispersing trouble and sadness. It is in that spirit that the Life Renewing Center is bringing to the community Darkness is Your Candle, performed by both upcoming and renowned comedians.
The event headliner, Vincent Chuang, is a regular performer at Punch Line in San Francisco and Sacramento. The showcase will feature four diverse Bay Area comedians: Chris Holistein, Sureni Weerasekera, Tracy Nguyen and K Cheng. Host Hongming Liu is a Pleasanton resident who is originally from China.
Life Renewing Center is a charitable nonprofit organization designed to function as a one-stop wellness center for all ages, serving Tri-Valley communities with a mission to empower people to take charge of their health, naturally. Margaret Zhao, the founder of Life Renewing Center, is an award-winning author, motivational speaker, humorist and educator with an emphasis on Traditional Chinese Healing Arts.
The goal of Life Renewing Center is to educate individuals and families with proven and effective holistic tools to address mind/body health concerns, in addition to training instructors and therapists.
To learn more, visit www.LifeRenewing.org.