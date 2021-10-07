Fans of high-energy traditional blues and neoclassical hard rock are in for a treat. San Francisco’s intrinsic bluesman, guitarist David M’ore will perform live on stage at Livermore's R-Place Music Club, 2562 Old 1st Street, Friday, Oct. 8, at 9:30 p.m.
M’ore will perform his acclaimed six string technique of both original music and popular cover tunes on his custom-made Strat.
“I love to pay tribute to those who influenced me,” said M’ore. “But at the same time I like to be true to who I am.”
His influences include Hendrix, Blackmore, Satriani, J. Winter, Gary Moore and Albert King, to name a few.
Born in Argentina, M’ore picked up an old guitar that his godfather bought him for his eighth birthday and immediately began exploring vintage records. He arrived in L.A. in the early 1990s and was committed to changing the face of the musical club scene with his aggressive guitar style, raspy vocals and high-energy tunes.
“The aggressive sound of the guitar drove me emotionally insane,” said M’ore. “I still listen to those old records from Johnny Winter.”
For additional information, visit www.davidmore.net.