The Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council is accepting entries for its Youth Excellence in Arts Awards program through Saturday, March 4. The annual competition recognizes students in literary arts, visual arts, and music/performing categories. The program is open to Pleasanton students attending public or private high schools or being home schooled. To register and submit entries, go to pleasantonarts.org. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 26, at Valley Community Church, 4455 Del Valle Parkway.