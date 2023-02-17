Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center is celebrating Broadway with one of the Bay Area’s most popular music and theatre stars, Deborah Del Mastro.
A veteran of two legendary long-running theatrical productions, Deborah was a cast member of Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon and also created the role of ‘Sister Robert Anne’ in the hit show – Nunsense. Accompanied by Carl Pantle at piano, the sounds of enduring Broadway classics will be filling the stage of The City of Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m.
A Bay Area Outer Critics Circle and Shellie Award-nominated actress and performer, Deborah Del Mastrohastoured,filmed,andrecordedwithmanyTVandFilmStars,andhasbeenseeninsomeof the Bay Area’s standout shows through the years, including Side by Side by Sondheim, The Light in the Piazza, Pal Joey, Broadway Divas, and the Woodminster production of Billy Elliot.
From the songbooks of Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Rodgers & Hart, Kander & Ebb and more, Deborah brings a collection of everyone’s favorite Broadway melodies and memories to this special concert, along with some unexpected surprises. The spotlight is on Broadway … with a talent – and a show – not to be missed!
This concert is the next in a series of shows that offer audiences a chance to enjoy the live, in-person experience once again at the Firehouse Arts Center. Tickets range in price from $15 to $25 and may be purchased at firehousearts.org.