Del Valle Fine Arts presents The Dover Quartet on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m., in the Bankhead Theater.
Named one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine, the Grammy nominated quartet has become one of the most in-demand chamber ensembles in the world.
In addition to its faculty role as the Watkins Ensemble in Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music, the quartet holds residencies with the Kennedy Center, Northwestern University Bienen School of Music, Artosphere, and the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival. The group’s awards include a sweep of all prizes at the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition, and grand and first prizes at the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition. Its honors include the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award and Lincoln Center’s Hunt Family Award.
They will perform Haydn’s Quartet in C Major “Emperor”, George Walker’s String Quartet No 1, and Mendelssohn’s Quartet No. 5 in E-flat major.
Tickets begin at $35. High school tickets are free when obtained at the box office. For tickets, call 925-372-6800 or visit livermorearts.org.