LIVERMORE – The Del Valle Folk Dancers (DVFD) are a long running tradition in Livermore.
The group comes together weekly to learn and practice traditional folk dances and socialize with each other. Like many clubs and organizations, DVFD’s numbers dwindled during the pandemic and still haven’t returned to normal. Members are hoping to change that by spreading the word about their club.
“I find I enjoy folk dancing, and I enjoy other kinds of dancing as well, but this has become a social activity,” said DVFD member Carol Krakowsky. “You become friends with the people you are dancing with. You may only see them once a week, but it’s a wonderful way to get exercise and create long lasting relationships.”
Krakowski said the group used to have social gatherings in addition to their weekly dance practices on Tuesday nights, and she hopes to see those pick up again in the future.
International Folk Dancing is “dancing without borders,” according to the Folk Dance Federation of California. Dances include moves performed in other countries at weddings, parties, festivals and any other occasions people gather with music. Folk dancers have been collecting and sharing these dances for generations. The Del Valle Folk Dancers are part of the tradition of passing on their knowledge.
The Bay Area has multiple folk dancing groups, and Krakowsky noted they are often in constant communication with each other. Her husband, Art Krakowsky, noted many dancers dance with multiple groups each month.
“And let me add the Folk Dance Federation often sponsors or promotes events during the summer, so there are a wide variety of events for people to pursue,” said Art.
George Pavel has been part of the group for 37 years and now serves as a leader and teacher. He said the group long predated his arrival though.
“I don’t know exactly when it started, but I suspect it’s been going since the early ’60s,” said Pavel, who noted his wife introduced him to folk dancing. “When we moved to Livermore, we looked for a folk-dance group and found this group and started attending weekly. I pretty much learned to dance in this group, and I just enjoy being able to move to the music.”
Pavel said as time passed and members came and went, he kept the dances and traditions alive, recruiting and teaching new members. He offers informal instruction at the beginning of each class, introducing or bringing back dances he learned in the past.
“There are no costumes necessary, and we don’t really do events,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and we always have a good time dancing. We are a very welcoming and loving group, and we enjoy having new people and we like to spread our joy.”
DVFD meets Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Livermore Oddfellows Lodge, 2160 First St., in Livermore. There is no charge for membership, but there is a $5 per person fee to cover insurance and rent. For more information, call 925-447-8020.
For more information on folk dancing and its origins, visit folkdance.com.