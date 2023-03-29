The judges recently crowned the 2022 Las Positas Verdelho by Brent Amos and the 2022 Del Valle Grenache Rosé by Aaron Luna as “Best of Alameda” at this year’s 43rd annual wine competition.
The event was held March 13 and 14 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. The wines had risen to the top of the final field of 23 Gold medal winners that culminated in a battle for “Best of Show.”
The “Final Four” were the Best White, the 2022 Las Positas Verdelho; the 2022 Del Valle Grenache Rosé, crowned Best Rosé; the Best Red, the 2020 Las Positas Monastrell; and the Best Dessert, Rodrigue Molyneaux “Envie” fortified Malbec.
Vying for Best White were the 2022 3 Steves Pinot Grigio (3 votes), 2022 Las Positas Albarino (6 votes), 2022 Fenestra Albarino (5 votes), 2022 Rodrigue Molyneaux Pinot Blanc (5 votes), 2021 Wood Family Chardonnay (3 votes) and 2021 Concannon Chardonnay from Russian River Valley (1 vote). The Verdelho took Best White with 7 votes.
In the Red Category, the 2020 Las Positas Monastrell rose above 14 challengers to be declared the winner. Among them were 2019 Darcie Kent Cabernet SF Bay (3 votes), 2018 Concannon Cabernet (3 votes), 2019 Wente “Duetto” Cabernet (1 vote), 2020 Darcie Kent Livermore “West Hill” Cabernet (5 votes), 2020 Darcie Kent Livermore “East Hill” Cab (0 votes), 2019 Las Positas Tempranillo (5 votes), 2020 Las Positas Merlot (6 votes), 2019 Rodrigue Molyneaux Barbera (2 votes), 2019 Las Positas Barbera (5 votes), 2019 Rodrigue Molyneaux Sangiovese (3 votes), 2019 Garré Syrah (1 vote), 2018 Rodrigue Molyneaux Petit Verdot (5 votes), 2019 Rodrigue Molyneaux “Il Segretto” blend (2 votes), and 2020 Las Positas “Coccineus” blend (5 votes).
Three local winemakers topped the charts this year: Brent Amos (Las Positas) with seven Golds, Meredith Sarboraria (Rodrigue Molyneaux) with six Golds and Aaron Luna, (Fenestra, Garré and Del Valle) with three Golds.
The winner of the Sauvignon Summit was 2022 Pope Valley Winery, Block 3 Sauvignon Blanc. Almost Famous brought home Gold for their 2022 Pistachio Lane SB, and Darcie Kent’s 2022 SB also scored Gold.
Zinfandel Challenge drew a huge response. Local Golds went to Concannon and Garre. The 2020 Florence Vineyard Zin from Rockpile prevailed as Best of Show Zin. Macchia’s “Flirtatious” won Best Zin Dessert Wine, a category in which Mitchell Katz brought home a Gold for the cheekily named 2016 Mt. Meenao Late Harvest Zin, which somehow made it past TTB.
The judges this year included: Barry Herbst, Pat Henderson, Susan Reiner-Lyon, Jamie Knee, Joel Green, Julie Schreiber, Meredith Sarboraria, Laura Ness, Brent Amos and Alison Schneider.