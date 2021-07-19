Visitors to Sean Diamond Park in Dublin will notice a new piece of public art located in the center of the park.
Entitled “Diamonds in the Wind,” the 18-feet-tall piece was designed and fabricated by Ride Art Studios of Berkeley and unveiled on June 21 of this year. Shaun Chilkotowsky, Heritage and Cultural Arts Manager for the City of Dublin, said the park, which opened in 2018, was created with a space for public art.
“The City of Dublin’s Public Art Program is intended to create a diverse collection that promotes cultural expression and artistic appreciation,” Chilkotowsky said. “The City of Dublin is proud of its public art program and the many benefits and value that public art brings to the community.”