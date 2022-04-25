Early bird tickets for the Alameda County Fair are on sale through Saturday, April 30.
Discounted single-day general admission tickets are $15, a $3 savings. Discounted senior and children’s single-day general admission tickets are $13, a $2 savings, while discounted, single-day unlimited ride wristbands are $28, $7 less than regular weekday prices and $12 less than regular weekend prices. Full season passes for all 19 days of the fair, including parking and discounts on concerts and special events, are $90. Full season passes without parking are $45.
The fair is also offering advance tickets to special events, including the popular Brew Fest on Saturday, June 18, and Wine Fest on Saturday, July 2. Tickets are $40 each and include tasting glasses, unlimited tastings, and fair admission if purchased before the scheduled event.
The fair will be open Wednesday through Sunday from June 17 through July 10. It will also be open on Monday, July 4. For more information or tickets, visit bit.ly/3Cw932i.