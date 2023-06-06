PLEASANTON — Performer, composer and synthesizer pioneer Don Lewis will be honored in a tribute at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton next month as part of Black Music Month. The program is presented in conjunction with the library’s summer reading program. The former Pleasanton resident died last November at the age of 81, leaving a legacy of community service and international acclaim. The event on June 15 is open to the public and will feature remembrances from Tri-Valley residents and professional counterparts.
“We’ve been putting together a group of wonderful Bay Area musicians (for the event), and there will be some amazing music and memory tributes to Don,” said Julie Lewis, Don’s wife of 44 years. “It should be a really wonderful time.”
Lewis came of age in the 1950s in Dayton, Ohio, parlaying his passion for music as a church organist into performing at Carnegie Hall and participating in studio sessions with Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones. Lewis’ career was eventually fueled by his creation of the first multi-synthesizer network designed for live performances. Praised for his vision, while criticized by others for a perceived attempt to supplant live musicians, his success with the Live Electronic Orchestra (LEO) became the prototype for the 1980s Musical Instrument Digital Interface.
But it was his background, said Julie, that melded his outlook and passion for music as a healing agent.
“Don was born in 1941 and came through segregation and the civil rights movement,” said Julie. “And he came to believe that music – that his journey and mission in later years – was to make sure he could spread the gospel of music. He wanted young people to be given the opportunity to have music make a difference in their lives.”
Lewis’ story also became the subject of a documentary by acclaimed producer Ned Augustenborg. The film will be aired at the Firehouse on June 28.
Despite Lewis’ international acclaim, he and Julie remained deeply committed and rooted to the community of Pleasanton. Last month, the Lewises were honored with Pleasanton’s Distinguished Mayor’s Award for, among other contributions, the development of a youth performing arts mentoring program.
“Don Lewis was a pioneer in the music industry,” said Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown. “Both Don and Julie were champions for music education, which is now their legacies, and the City of Pleasanton is lucky to have had two such generous people leave their mark on our music-minded youth.”
For Julie, the message of Don Lewis continues.
“Don always saw his power as a way to use music to help people find common bonds, to think together, to feel together – a way to build bridges,” said Julie. “His personality was not militant. He respected the people who did the hard work – the freedom marches and sit-ins – but he felt his talent was to approach it from a different way and he used his talent as a way to make a difference.”
For ticket information to the tribute, visit www.firehousearts.org