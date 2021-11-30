Rachel Snedecor, executive director of Livermore Downtown Inc. (LDI), is stepping down from her position after 21 years of leading the organization, effective Feb. 28.
During her time with LDI, Snedcor has completed dozens of improvement projects in the downtown area and led the charge in enlivening the event calendar, attracting residents from all over the Tri-Valley to activities like dining experiences and “Witches Night Out.” No replacement has been hired, but LDI hopes to have someone in place by the end of January so there is time for Snedecor to help train her replacement.