The Alameda County Fair will offer nightly drone-based light shows at the Stella Artois Grandstand during its upcoming run from Friday, June 17 through Sunday, July 10.
The visual display will be presented by Sky Elements, which will have 100 drones in the air for each show ‘operating in harmony to display 3D imagery, animations, lighting, and beyond.’
The fair, at 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton, will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4. It is also bringing back several cultural celebrations on successive Sunday, including “Out at the Fair,” celebrating LGBTQ pride, on June 19; “Bollywood at the Fair,” on June 26, and “Fiesta at the Fair,” on July 10, celebrating the Bay Area’s deep Indian and Hispanic roots; and “Blues at the Fair,” on July 3.
“We have always taken pride in celebrating our diversity and inclusiveness,” said Tiffany Cadrette, marketing and communications manager for the fair. “We are excited to be able to offer these amazing mini festivals for everyone to enjoy.”
The fair will also feature its beer-tasting “Brew Fest” on Saturday, June 18, and “Wine Fest” on Saturday, July 2.
For more information, including ticket prices, promotions, and a complete fair schedule, visit alamedacountyfair.com.