Dublin and the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association will sponsor a celebration of Asian cultures at the Dublin High School Center for Performing Arts and Education, 8151 Village Parkway, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
May is national Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
The evening will include Kung Fu demonstrations, exhibitions of Chinese and Bollywood dance, and choir, accordion, vocal, and band performances.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.dublinrecguide.com using activity code 69434. All proceeds benefit the city’sHeritage and Cultural Arts programs.