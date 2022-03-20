Dublin is now accepting entries for its annual "Nature in Our Backyard" photography contest.
The grand prize winner will receive a $200 gift certificate to Mike’s Camera in Dublin. The next three winners will receive $100, $50, and $25 certificates, respectively. Photographers do not need to be Dublin residents, but the photo must have been taken in Dublin within the last 12 months.
All four winners will receive certificates of recognition at a city council meeting; be featured on the city website; receive metal prints of their pictures from Mike's Camera; and have their photographs displayed in the lobby of the Dublin Civic Center. Photos must be submitted no later than midnight on Sunday, April 10. No more than five entries per person.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/mr49mncf.