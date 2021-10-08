The F. CO. Gallery in Dublin and the Dublin Arts Collective (DAC) will sponsor a Scary Art Show through October, with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 14.
“We are showcasing the arts community in Dublin and inviting participation from across the Bay Area,” said Sawsan Wolski, DAC president and owner of the gallery at 7038 Village Parkway. “This is also an opportunity to highlight the need for gallery space in Dublin and to demonstrate the value that the arts add in supporting both economic and emotional recovery.”
Dublin Poet Laureate James Morehead is also coordinating a Scary Poetry contest for the Scary Art Show. The reception will be an adults-only, costumed event. For more information, visit dacarts.org.