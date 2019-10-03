Eve Sprunt, a member of the California Writer's Club Tri-Valley Branch and resident of Dublin, will be participating in the Dublin Library's Second Annual Local Author Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dublin Public Library, 200 Civic Plaza.
Sprunt will be selling and autographing copies of her book, “Dearest Audrey, An Unlikely Love Story.” While her book reads like fiction, it is the true story of her aunt, who was an old-maid English professor at Mills College in Oakland when in 1956 she accepted a Fulbright grant to spend her sabbatical teaching at the University of Karachi in Pakistan. Audrey's experiences in Pakistan dramatically changed her life in ways she never anticipated.
