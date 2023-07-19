DUBLIN — Many Americans consider the national parks our country’s greatest treasures. Dublin residents Ed and Christy Bray have launched a children’s book series to help young readers – and their parents – learn all about these destinations, one park at a time.
The books follow the adventures of Tripp the Russian Thistle – commonly known as a tumbleweed – as he visits different national parks. So far, the Brays have written Tripp’s origin story and covered his visit to Death Valley National Park. They are currently working on a book detailing Tripp’s visit to Pinnacles National Park in Soledad County, California.
“We are avid travelers,” Christy said of the inspiration behind the series. “We also want to inspire a love of the earth for children and project that whole idea of getting outdoors, into nature. One day, when we were driving through Death Valley National Park, we saw a tumbleweed, and we discussed that idea together and came up with Trip, the Russian Tumbleweed, that we based all the books on.”
With the creation of a character, the rest of the ideas flowed in. Christy’s career as an elementary school teacher in Dublin was also part of the inspiration; the couple decided to create books that children would enjoy learning from and be able to help create. For each book, the Brays reached out to a nearby school district to develop Tripp’s story. Bridgette Jakubowicz’s third grade class in Dublin’s John Green Elementary helped decide some important story points, including Tripp’s siblings’ names and where he was born.
“The students were very excited to help,” Jakubowicz said. “I told them some friends of mine had become real authors. A lot of third grade is about writing, and their inclination is to write it and say, ‘I’m done,’ so I was able to share drafts with them, and they were able to see illustrations, photographs and text and learn about that author’s craft.”
One of Jakubowicz’s students, 9-year-old Aanya Pethe, said Tripp’s books are very interesting.
“I like how the author combined facts, pictures and stories,” she said. “My favorite parts were when Tripp was blown all the way to Death Valley National Park and when he made a tumbleweed snowman with his siblings. I also enjoyed how the author showed real pictures of Death Valley along with little doodles of Tripp and his friends drawn onto them.”
Ed, who has authored two professional development books, said the choice to use third-grade classes for help was a conscious one. By the time each book is completed, they will have reached fourth grade, able to visit the National Parks for free. He hopes students are inspired by the knowledge they gain helping with the books and will go visit more parks.
“We really wanted to project the beauty of the outdoors,” he said. “We write the story first and apply the story to the beauty of the national parks. So, it came together nicely. And at the end of the book, we say what you can do in each park. So really trying to tie concepts together from the education space, the enlightenment space, the enrichment space and the inspiration space.”
The Brays are currently working with the Soledad Unified School District to connect with a class to help with the Pinnacle National Park book. Like the first two books, once the project is complete, 10% of sales will be donated back to the school district and 5% will be donated to the National Parks System. Giving back to the schools and the parks was an important goal for the couple.
“We are proud of being able to do this, and we think the school districts will be appreciative,” said Ed. “We are also donating copies of the book for the school library.”
For more information, or to purchase one of Tripp’s stories, visit www.trippslanding.com.