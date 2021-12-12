Standing next to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Hadiyyah Esmat, a 6-year-old from Dublin, pushed the button last week that lit the California State Capitol Tree in Sacramento.
Esmat, who is autistic, was selected by the Regional Center of the East Bay (RCEB) and the state Department of Developmental Services (DDS) to represent more than 360,000 Californians who have intellectual and developmental disabilities and receive services from the state’s nonprofit regional centers and facilities operated by DDS.
Esmat began receiving Early Start services through RCEB when she was 18 months old, and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The first grader now receives specialized support services at school through the Lanterman Developmental Disability Services Act.
The official lighting of the 65-foot white fir tree outside the state Capitol Building took place on Dec. 2.