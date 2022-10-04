The annual Dublin Harvest Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dublin Heritage Park and Museums, 6600 Donlon Way.
The family-friendly event will feature wagon rides, traditional fall foods, and live music. Children’s activities will include fall-themed games, hay bale maze, and panning for gold. A
The 1910 Kolb House will also be open for visitors to see how a farm family lived in the early 20th century.
General admission is free. Activity wristbands are $7 per person in advance or $9 at the event. For more information, visit bit.ly/3SB8dt6.