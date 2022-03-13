Student Shreya Chandra has won the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) Visual Arts Scholarship.
The 17-year-old Dublin High School senior was one of six students to win the $2,000 scholarship, beating out more than 200 applicants. The scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the artistic mediums of photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, or digital art. Shreya won for her photograph, entitled “Field of Light.”
“The photograph is from The Field of Lights in Sensorio, a display of lights in Paso Robles,” said Shreya. “We did a fun family trip one weekend. We knew the exhibit was there and were taking photos and this happened to be one of them. It just kind of happened, it was a lucky, one time shot. I just had my phone out and took the shot and I thought it was good, so I sent it in.”
Shreya took the picture in 2019 on her Google Pixel 3 xl phone. She said she thinks of photography as a fun hobby and enjoys taking pictures with friends, and on family outings.
Shreya found the NSHSS website while searching for scholarship opportunities and decided to enter. Though she has not committed to a college, she plans to major in aerospace engineering.
“I definitely encourage other students and educators to check out all that NSHSS has to offer on their website, it is very useful and helpful,” she said.
According to its website, NSHSS is a distinguished academic honor society, committed to recognizing and serving the highest-achieving student scholars in more than 26,000 high schools across 170 countries. With access to resources and a network of more than 1.7 million exceptional peers spanning high school to college and career, NSHSS scholars embody academic dedication and outstanding leadership in their schools, workplaces and communities.
NSHSS and its partners offer more than $2,000,000 in scholarships annually. All students are eligible to apply for high school and college scholarships in the areas of academic excellence, entrepreneurship, leadership, literature, medicine, music, sustainability, and visual arts, among others.
“NSHSS is the premier international honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claes Nobel and James Lewis,” said Micah Carroll, who works with the organization. “It offers a lifetime of benefits, pairing the highest performing students worldwide with high school and college scholarships, events, connections, internships, and career opportunities that begin in high school and carry on through college and careers.”
For more information on NSHSS, visit nshss.org.