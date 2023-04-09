Dublin and the poetry website Viewless Wings are sponsoring the city’s second annual Poetry Walk in recognition of National Poetry Month.
More than two dozen businesses and other locations around Dublin are displaying original poems during April chosen by Dublin Poet Laureate James Morehead from nearly 100 submissions from Tri-Valley area residents.
The city is urging residents and visitors to share selfies with the poems on social media using the hashtag #DublinPoetryWalk. A map and list of locations can be found at tinyurl.com/yc3v8ht8.