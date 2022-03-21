Dublin honored its citizen, young citizen and organization of the year during a ceremony held March 3.
The awards for each of the three categories recognize outstanding individuals and groups who have contributed to the quality of life in Dublin over the past year.
Steve Wright is this year’s Citizen of the Year, chosen for his work with the homeless and Open Heart Kitchen.
“Cities and the state have been working to help homeless people for ages and it seems to have gotten worse over the years,” said Wright, who spent 30 years as a reporter and editor for the San Jose Mercury News. “I worked in San Jose, Fremont, on the peninsula, and as an editor, I was in charge of reporting teams in those areas and it felt some communities were treating homeless people worse than lepers in ancient times, and this is the 21st century. I just want to help without any bureaucracy.”
Wright began his volunteer career in 2016, when semi-retirement gave him the gift of time. He uses that gift to give back to his community. In addition to providing meals to the hungry and unhoused, Wright also serves on the Dublin Planning Commission, and keeps tabs on local civic and regional events, posting informative articles on NextDoor. He said he was honored to be recognized for his work.
“I’m both humbled and surprised because I thought I was flying under the radar,” he said. “I’m humbled just for the recognition. We heard from some groups and individuals who are doing some great, innovative things to help the community and the region and it was very impressive to me and so I dedicated the award to all the people in the room who were making the community a better place to live and work.”
This year’s Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Summer Shi, a Dublin High School student and longtime Dublin resident. Summer is one of the founders of Breaking BEARriers (BB), which is also Dublin’s Organization of the Year, and has demonstrated her willingness to go the extra mile for her community.
“One of Summer's most significant undertakings in 2021 involved the most considerable struggle students had to face — learning online amid the pandemic,” Patrick Li wrote in his nomination letter. “Many students, especially those in elementary and middle schools, found it hard to adapt to the secluded environment and found it even more challenging to explore new extracurricular activities. Having experienced these exact struggles herself, Summer went out of her way to offer free summer classes in various extracurricular subjects such as Introduction to Debate, Golf, and Destination Imagination. Her goal was to give students an outlet to escape the harsh demands of online learning and explore activities they may have never thought of doing before.”
More than 40 students participated in Summer’s classes earning her positive feedback, as well as generous donations she used to support the One City, One Book project in Dublin last year.
As part of Breaking BEARriers, Summer also extended her reach to international levels, helping fundraise for and coordinate the Build a Library in Africa project. She and the other members of BB raised $500, collected more than 1,000 books and built a library in Ghana.
The goal of BB is to help students develop leadership, teamwork, communication and interpersonal skills using modern solutions. The founders of the nonprofit hope to inspire their peers to learn persistence, develop creativity and have a positive impact on their communities.
Nomination criteria for both the Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year awards are based on the Dublin Integrity in Action Program’s 10 Characteristics: Responsibility, Caring, Respectfulness, Giving, Positive Attitude, Trustworthiness, Cooperation, Doing One’s Best, Honesty and Self Discipline. The Young Citizen of the Year recognizes the service of Dublin’s youth in first through 12th grade.
This year’s Mayor’s Award goes to John Samples, and the Mayor’s Legacy Award to Eddie Jo Mack. These awards are presented by Mayor Melissa Hernandez and given to individuals she believes have worked tirelessly on the city’s behalf.
The recipients were also recognized at the March 15 city council meeting. The Organization of the Year will receive a $500 cash prize, and a $300 donation will be given to each of the Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year’s favorite non-profit organization.
For details on all the winners and nominees, visit dublin.ca.gov/volunteers.