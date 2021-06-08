Dublin has named Rahul Guha Ray grand prize and first place winner in the city’s “nature in Our Backyard” photography contest for his images "Hummingbird" and "Northern Harrier."
Second place went to Liz Crane for a photograph won second titled, "Stagecoach Turkeys," while third place went to Monique Richardson for "When I Look to the Sky."
More than 159 photographs, all taken in Dublin between April 2020 and April 2021, were submitted for the contest. A panel of judges selected 10, which were then posted to the city’s website and voted on by members of the community.
The winning photographs can be seen at www.dublin.ca.gov/photocontest.