A weekend of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations is on tap for Dublin beginning with the Dublin Historical Society’s annual Shamrock Gala at the Dublin Senior Center, 7600 Amador Valley Blvd., from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Friday, March 17.
The semi-formal event for those 21 and older will include hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing, plus a raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at dublinhistoricalsociety.org.
Sausage and green pancakes will be served beginning at 7 a.m. the next morning during the annual Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast at Fire Station 16, 7494 Donohue Dr., with proceeds going to the Alameda County Firefighters Association-Local 55 Charity Fund.
Tickets are $ per person and will be available at the fire station.
The annual Dublin Lions Club St. Patrick’s Day Parade will follow at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Leaving from Amador Plaza Road, the parade will head east on Dublin Boulevard, north on Village Parkway, and then west on Amador Valley Boulevard, before finishing near the Dublin Senior Center.
The parade will include more than 80 entries, including bands and floats, Irish bagpipers, local dance troupes, and equestrians. The city is urging parade goers to bring their own chairs and blankets to watch the festivities.
Following the parade, the 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival will get underway at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza.
The festival, with three music stages, an everything Irish marketplace and tea cottage, Celtic food court, children’s carnival, and more than 250 arts and crafts vendors, will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Tempest, a Celtic folk-rock band, Fast and Vengefully, a traditional Irish band, and the BlackEyed Dempseys, blending traditional Celtic music with rock ‘n’ roll, will perform on the Main Stage both days, along with
CaliCeltic, a Livermore-based band playing Irish tunes influenced by their California roots.
The Pub Stage will feature the bands One-Eyed Reilly, Golden Bough, Avalon Rising, and Fast and Vengefully, while the Irish Dance Stage will showcase the McGrath Irish Dancers on Saturday and the McBride School of Irish Dance on Sunday.
Visitors to the Tea Cottage will be able to enjoy the sounds of Extended Roots, Golden Bough, Peter Daldry, and Margaret & Kristoph. Bagpipers will roam throughout the festival.
The Celtic Food Court will offer traditional Irish favorites, such as corned beef sliders, Irish bangers and mash, Guinness-marinated tri-tip on Irish soda bread, and fish and chips.
Traditional festival favorites, such as kettle corn, corn dogs, teriyaki chicken, and beef kabobs, will also be available, along with Guinness, Harp, and Smithwick’s beers on tap.
New to the festival this year will be ax throwing and an exhibition of Gaelic games, including football, handball, rounders, and hurling, on Sunday.
Admission to the festival is free. Free parking will also be available in designated lots. Accessible parking for those with disabilities will be available in the Sports Grounds parking lot on Dublin Boulevard. Handicapped placards must be visible to enter the lot.
Dublin will also host the annual Shamrock 5K Fun Run and Walk on Sunday.
The 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m. along Dublin Boulevard near the Civic Center. The course will wind its way through town, finishing at the festival with live music, awards ceremony, and giveaways for participants.
To register online, go to dublinrecguide.com.
All festivities will be held rain or shine. Call 925-556-4500 or go to www.DublinStPats.com for more information.