Brian Guan, a Dublin resident and editor of The Dungeness Press, a Bay Area teen literary magazine, has been named Alameda County Youth Poet Laureate for 2023 by the Alameda County Library.
Guan, whose poetry explores the connection between art, advocacy, and education, finished first in the library’s third-annual youth poet laureate competition.
“The Alameda County Youth Poet Laureate competition celebrates teen voices from all over the county,” said Nate Miley, president of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. “When teens express themselves creatively and authentically through poetry, they inspire our next generation of leaders to amplify their voices and make a difference in their communities.”
Guan described poetry as “a medium of humanity.”
“It is emotion distilled into words and line breaks,” Guan said. “It just has to be honest. Poetry is empathetic. Poetry is the spark before change. In this way, we become the catalyst.”
Sunwoo Eom, the editor of Albany High School’s campus magazine was named vice poet laureate.
Guan and Eom will serve as county ambassadors to inspire civic engagement, social justice, cultural awareness, and literary excellence among young people now through August 2024.
As this year’s poet laureate, Guan will receive a MacBook, a suite of Apple products, and his poetry will be included in a national anthology with poet laureates across the country. Eom will receive an iPad and a suite of Apple products.
The annual Youth Poet Laureate competition, sponsored by the Alameda County Library Foundation, is held during National Poetry Month in April and is open to Alameda County teens from 13 to 18.
This year, the Alameda County Library received 52 entries, one per person, more than double the number of submissions from a year ago. The entries were judged on the content, craft, and voice of the work, according to the library.
Guan and Eom were announced as poet laurate and vice poet laureate at the Cherryland Community Center in Hayward on Aug. 25.
This year’s finalists also included Anika Yu, from Dublin, Vyahruti Gudoor and Lia Le-Nguyen, from Fremont, and Rose America Garcia, from San Leandro.
The winners and finalists will be invited to perform at public events throughout the year.
Guan and Eom are also eligible to compete in the Regional Youth Poet Laureate and State of California Youth Poet Laureate competitions.
The Library of Congress sponsors an annual national Youth Poet Laureate competition in May.
For more information about the Youth Poet Laureate competition, go to aclibrary.org/youth-poet/.