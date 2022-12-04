Dublin residents are being asked to submit ideas, along with photos of animals, birds, insects, and plants, to be included in the public artwork planned for the Dublin Transit Center Parking Garage.
When completed, the $34 million garage will add more than 500 parking spaces near the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station, including charging stations for electric vehicles. Bay Area artist Phillip Hua has been retained to create artwork decorating the outside of the structure, which will include flying birds to symbolize movement and transportation in a natural form, according to the Alameda County Arts Commission, which is managing the project.
The design will feature a different bird on each floor, including hummingbirds, northern flickers, great horned owls, red-tailed hawks, and egrets. Smaller elements of the artwork will include images of animals, birds, insects, and plants submitted by the Dublin community.
Ideas can be submitted at bit.ly/DublinPublicArt. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 14.