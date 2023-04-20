The public is invited to celebrate the release of Dublin’s Poet Laureate, James Morehead’s latest poetry collection, “The Plague Doctor” at the Frame Company and Art Gallery in Dublin on Saturday, May 6 and 7.
“The Plague Doctor” is a collection of eerie, image-rich poems that explore the fleeting nature of existence and friendship, inspired by the world of art and artists.
The event, hosted at The Frame Company and Art Gallery, offers a fitting backdrop for the themes explored in “The Plague Doctor.” The evening offers a unique opportunity to engage with Morehead’s poetry, described by Carmine Di Biase, Distinguished Professor of English, Emeritus at Jacksonville State University, as possessing “vivid, spare and elemental imagery” with “impeccable rhythmic control.”
In addition to his role as Poet Laureate, Morehead is the author of two previous poetry collections, “Canvas” and “Portraits of Red and Grey.” His work has been featured on NPR’s Poetically Yours, SF Chronicle’s Total SF, and in numerous literary magazines. Morehead also hosts the Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast, showcasing interviews with poets and artists.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and is located at 7038 Village Pkwy, Dublin.
Free tickets on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-plague-doctor-by-james-morehead-book-launch-party-tickets-609122671307