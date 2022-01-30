Dublin, which will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its incorporation in February, is soliciting temporary, outdoor art displays for exhibit throughout the year.
According to the city, the rotating displays would be set up in highly visible areas, including the front lawn at the Dublin Civic Center. Organizers may select several artists to create displays, or select one artist to create multiple displays, or a combination of the two, according to the city’s website.
All proposals must be sent to Tyler Phillips, heritage and cultural arts supervisor for the city, by 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2p93j94r.