Dublin is seeking applicants for the position of poet laureate. The city’s poet laureate serves as an advocate for the appreciation and advancement of literary arts in Dublin. Among the duties are to write and read poetry for civic events, assist with the development of poetry classes and workshops, and coordinate poetry readings. The poet laureate also works with the city’s Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission and may act as a liaison between the city and local schools, literary organizations, and bookstores.
Shaun Chilkotowsky, the city’s Heritage and Cultural Arts manager, will review the applications and submit two names to the Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission. The commission will then forward its recommendation to the Dublin City Council for final approval.
The next poet laureate will serve through December 2024. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m., on November 14. An application form is available at dublin.ca.gov.