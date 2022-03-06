Dublin is inviting professional artists, or high school students working under the supervision of an art teacher or professional, to submit designs for painting municipal utility boxes.
The city council has approved funding for 10 additional traffic signal boxes to be painted this summer. The artists whose design is selected will be paid a $1,000 stipend per utility box. Designs must be submitted by April 22.
The theme for this year's utility box art is Dublin’s 40th anniversary since becoming a city. Designs should illustrate events, milestones, landmarks, or Dublin’s diversity since its incorporation. Potential artists should review Dublin's existing utility box art, available for viewing at bit.ly/3h43KyA, and develop proposals different from those already used.
For a proposal cover sheet and more information, visit bit.ly/3s6RBPN.