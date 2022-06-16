A poster created by Bilal Tariq Rauf, a 14-year-old student from Dublin, was chosen to be the official poster for this year’s Constitution Week, sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), according to an announcement from the Jose Maria Amador Chapter in Pleasanton.
The DAR chapter said Bilal is home schooled and enrolled in Valley View Charter Prep, an online school based in Stockton. He received first-place honors this year in the DAR’s annual Constitution Week poster contest. The poster will be distributed to classrooms and public facilities across the country to promote awareness of Constitution Week, from Sept. 17 to 23.
The DAR, a nonprofit organization promoting patriotism and history, created Constitution Week in 1955, urging the celebration and study of the nation’s founding document. The following year, Congress passed a resolution recognizing Constitution Week, which was signed into law by then-President Dwight Eisenhower.
Bilal's design was selected from more than 1,900 entries submitted by DAR chapters across the country. Copies of the poster are available for $2 each at shop.dar.org.