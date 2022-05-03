Dublin and the Sacramento-based Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA) will host a celebration of Asian cultures at the Dublin High School Center for Performing Arts and Education, 8151 Village Parkway, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 14.
The U.S. has officially acknowledged the Asian cultural influence in May ever since Congress passed a resolution proclaiming an Asian-American Heritage Week in 1978. That became Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month in 1990, and finally Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in 2009.
Tickets are $10 and are available at dublinrecguide.com, using activity code 45593. Proceeds from the celebration will benefit Heritage and Cultural Arts programs.