Dublin will join communities nationwide in celebration of National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3, to encourage safety and unity in the city.

Neighborhood groups who register their family-friendly evens with the city can receive visits from police, firefighters, and city officials between 5:30 and 9 p.m.

The annual National Night Out is designed to enhance police-community partnerships and strengthen neighborhoods.

Groups can register their event at https://dublin.ca.gov/FormCenter by Sunday, July 25.

For more information, contact Dublin Crime Prevention at 925-833-6686 or 925-833-6677.