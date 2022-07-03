Dublin, which recently marked its 40th year of incorporation as a city, will continue the celebration with a gala, dubbed The Ruby Affair, at Dublin Heritage Park and Museums, 6600 Donlon Way, on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the social event is for adults 21 and older and will include appetizers, dinner, music, and dancing. Cocktail attire is encouraged. The gala will also include the screening of a documentary that follows the city’s history from the earliest days of its incorporation efforts to the present, told by early residents and Dublin leaders from the past 40 years.
Tickets are $100 each and are available at bit.ly/3OEUcbU.