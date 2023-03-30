Dublin will kick off its annual Dublin Pride Week to promote volunteerism and environmental awareness with Volunteer Day on Saturday, April 22.
Volunteers are encouraged to meet at the Emerald Glen Park amphitheater at 8 a.m. for breakfast and to receive clean-up and beautification assignments at city parks, trails, and schools.
Volunteers will return to Emerald Glen Park, at Tassajara Road and Central Parkway, at noon for a community barbecue provided by the Dublin Lions Club. Volunteers will also receive a complimentary day pass to The Wave Waterpark.
To register for Volunteer Day, go to dublinprideweek.com. All ages are welcome, but volunteers under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
Other Dublin Pride Week events on Saturday include a Volunteer Resource Fair and a compost giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon at Emerald Glen Park and a drug-takeback event, hosted by Dublin Police Services, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza.
The police will accept unwanted or expired prescription pills, tablets, and capsules for disposal. They will not accept Intravenous solutions, injectables, or syringes. Document shredding and e-waste collection services will also be available.
Compost will be available in the Emerald Glen Park parking lot off Gleason Drive. Dublin has again partnered with Amador Valley Industries to offer free compost to the first 500 residents.
Throughout the week, the city will be sponsoring a Children’s Emergency Food Bank Food Drive.
Donations will be accepted at most city facilities, including the Dublin Library, Civic Center, Shannon Community Center, and The Wave.
The Children’s Emergency Food Bank is operated by John Knox Presbyterian Church in Dublin and donations during the Pride Week drive will benefit the local community.
Dublin is also hosting its third annual Plogging Challenge during Pride Week, April 22-29, which encourages residents to exercise while also helping clean up the city. The challenge entails jogging or walking while making stops along the way to pick up trash.
Registered participants will receive a Plog-n-Go kit.
The Dublin Pride Week Committee and the Dublin/San Ramon Chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs are also sponsoring the annual Dublin Pride Week Poster Contest for Dublin students in kindergarten through high school. The contest theme mirrors the overall theme for Dublin Pride Week: “Dublin: Stronger Together!”
For more information about Dublin Pride Week events go to dublinprideweek.com or call Lauren Marriott at 925-556-4500.