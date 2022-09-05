Dublin will hold its annual end-of-summer festival, known as ‘Splatter,’ at Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway, from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The family friendly, multi-cultural event will include art, music, carnival rides, roaming entertainment, a crafts bazaar, and plenty of food, including a “Dine Around the World” area with an array of international cuisines. The Rotary Club of Dublin will also be on hand to serve local craft beer and wine.
The festival will also include the annual Chalk Art Competition, an “I am Dublin” mural, a Kung Fu demonstration, and Bollywood, classical Indian, and Chinese dance performances by local community groups.
The city has also partnered with the Dublin Arts Collective to bring the “High Life,” an art exhibition for Dublin students, to Splatter this year. Their work will be on display inside The Wave from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Main Stage will feature the musical group Carnival, a Santana tribute band, performing at noon; The 925 Band, an East Bay party band, at 2 p.m.; and Neon Velvet, a dance band performing hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
The evening will end with a dance party featuring Tainted Love, an ‘80s cover band, at 6:30 p.m., followed by a drone light show over the park to celebrate the city’s 40th anniversary of incorporation.
Splatter is produced by the Dublin Parks and Community Services Department with sponsorship support from local businesses. Admission is free, although there is a charge for children’s games and carnival rides.