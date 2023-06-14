DUBLIN — The Valley Spokesmen Bicycle Club (VSBC), based in Dublin, recently donated $15,000 to the California State Parks Department to build more turnouts for cyclists on the roads leading up to Mount Diablo.
In addition to promoting the sport of road cycling, club members advocate for cyclist safety in the Bay Area. The project to build more turn-outs – allowing cars to safely pass cyclists on narrow, switch back roads – is part of that work.
VSBC Past President Mark Dedon said the turnouts save lives.
“We have been looking for a way to help the safety of cyclists on Mount Diablo, and we are interested in the conservation of the mountain as well,” Dedon said. “This is a phase 2 project to continue building the turnouts that are really needed on the mountain. We are soliciting funds for this all the way up to Oct. 1. Whatever funds are obtained to that point will be the budget for building turnouts next year.”
The first phase of the project was funded by $1.5 million from the State of California, which built 28 turnouts and brought the total number of turnouts on the mountain to 45. Approximately $500,000 is needed to complete 30 more in phase 2.
Fundraising is moving forward. The estate of Joe Shami, a local cyclist who was killed while cycling in Lafayette, donated $123,000 to the project. Alan Kalin, president of Mount Diablo Cyclists, challenged the state parks department to meet that donation. VSBC already donated $15,000 and hopes to raise more money. Dedon said construction of the turnouts varies from the simple to the complex, and averages $9,000 for one turnout, though those costs can climb on the more complicated sections.
One way the Spokesmen hope to raise money is through their annual Mount Diablo Challenge, an 11.2-mile trek to the summit, 3,249 feet above the Tri-Valley. During the event set to take place on Oct. 1, participants can ride individually or in teams and earn prizes in different categories.
“The road is closed for this purpose, and there is no downhill traffic,” said Dedon. “We stage the cyclists in waves, and typically the first four are called the ‘elite,’ and they go up with no downhill traffic at all. Then they start coming down in groups escorted by cars. Then we celebrate at the end.”
Another big event sponsored by the VSBC is the Cinderella Classic in Livermore, a ride meant to celebrate female cyclists. Held in April each year, the ride includes 35-, 65- and 100-mile tracks to choose from, and costumes are encouraged.
“We’ve been doing the Cinderella ride for 47 years,” said Bonnie Powers, a founding member of VSBC. “It’s a lot of fun. We had about 750 riders this year. Our membership dues are quite low, so without these two events, we wouldn’t be able to have a newsletter, and we wouldn’t be able to provide the BBQ and party and pay for liability insurance and all that.”
Proceeds from the Cinderella ride are donated to women-oriented groups like Shepherd’s Gate.
As the club moves forward in its fundraising efforts, members continue to plan rides for all ages and abilities. Powers, who has ridden all over the world, said she just wants to spread knowledge and love of the sport.
“I love to get outdoors and get the wind in my face,” she said. “I love the adventures. My husband and I have organized countless tours all over the United States. We like to travel, and we like to travel by bicycle.”
The Mount Diablo Challenge will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1. For more information or to register, visit https://www.valleyspokesmen.org/Mount-Diablo-Challenge.
For more information on VSBC, visit www.valleyspokesmen.org.