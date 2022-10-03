In a highly anticipated return, actor Duffy Hudson will again portray Albert Einstein in two Ed Kinney Series performances at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton, on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Sponsored by Pleasanton’s Museum on Main, the Ed Kinney Series is a monthly program of historical character portrayals and speakers. Hudson also portrayed Einstein for the Ed Kinney Series in 2011. “An Afternoon with … Albert Einstein” is scheduled for 2 p.m., with “An Evening with …” performance scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Theater, 4444 Railroad Ave.
According to his website, Hudson’s fascination with Albert Einstein began in the third grade when he watched the Bell Laboratory Science Series program “About Time.” That program ended with a discussion of Einstein’s Twin Paradox: An astronaut who travels into space at close to the speed of light returns to find that his twin brother who remained on Earth is now much older than he is.
“This was a mind-blowing concept for me,” said to Hudson.
Hudson later wondered if he could explain Einstein’s theory of Special and General Relativity in a character portrayal, especially as it relates to the Twin Paradox. Tickets for either performance are $25, with discounts for seniors, students, and Museum on Main members.
The performance will also be streamed on the BigMarker platform a week later for those who prefer to watch from home. Tickets for the virtual performance are $20, again with discounts for seniors, students, and museum members. Tickets are available at museumonmain.org, at the Museum on Main, or by calling 925-462-2766.
This is the last Ed Kinney Series presentation for this season.