The City of Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center welcomes premier Eagles tribute act Midnight Flyer for a live concert on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m.
With a repertoire of more than 100 songs, Midnight Flyer shines in concert with arrangements and vocal harmonies delivered with the authenticity and vitality that recall the earliest Eagles performances.
Band members Matt Owens (lead vocals and guitars), Keith Roberson (vocals and guitars), Marcus Cole (vocals, lead guitar and keyboards), John Gajan (bass and vocals), Charles Waltmire (drums), and Kevin Kroner (keyboards and vocals) are seasoned professionals who love recreating The Eagles’ music exactly as fans remember it. Their performances are unique among the many theatrical tributes that exist today, focusing on delivering energetic, note-for-note vocal and instrumental presentations of the Eagles’ music.
Midnight Flyer will also occasionally surprise audiences with songs by other favorite groups from the Eagles’ era such as The Doobie Brothers, Poco, Crosby, Stills and Nash and others.
Tickets are priced from $20 to $30 and are available at firehousearts.org.