LIVERMORE — For more than 35 years, the Livermore institution known as Emil Villa’s Hickory Pit has served up tender ribs and fresh pies. Owned By Ali Alaee since 1998, the restaurant recently announced a new partnership that he said can mean only good things for customers’ taste buds: longtime employee Inocencio Hernandez is now co-owner of the business.
“It’s been half of my life working here,” said Hernandez. “You have to love what you do, and I love it here ... Ali gave me the opportunity to be his partner and I love this place.”
Alaee said he had been looking for a partner who would care for the restaurant and its guests as much as he did, so he could spend time with his growing family.
“There’s no one who could fill my shoes except him,” Alaee said. “I built up this restaurant and I don’t want our customers not to have the best service they can, so if it can’t be me, I knew it could be him and he’s done a great job so far.”
Hernandez immigrated to the United States from Mexico in 2001. He began as a dishwasher at Emil Villa’s, working hard to learn both English and everything he could about the eatery. He moved up to busboy, then cook, eventually becoming head cook. He took on serving tables, got to know customers and began helping with the menu, creating dishes on his own and becoming a popular fixture with patrons.
“I like working here and I like to do the recipes,” Hernandez said. “People come here, and they know each other, and it’s a happy place.”
Emil Villa’s Hickory Pit was originally established in Oakland in 1928 by Emil Villa, who was known for his pies. He soon became known for his BBQ as well and opened restaurants around the Bay Area. Villa eventually parted ways with most of the locations, keeping a few for himself and renaming them Original Hick’ry Pit. The remaining locations in Livermore, Walnut Creek, Hayward and Campbell are each independently owned and operated.
“We make everything here -- soups, pies, sauces, everything,” said Alaee, who purchased the Livermore location from Emil Villa. “We are also really famous for our 100% guest satisfaction. We never let our customers leave upset. Our signature item would be our BBQ ribs, which Mr. Villa started back 95 years ago.”
Since purchasing half the business last year, Hernandez has brought in Taco Tuesdays, brunch – complete with mimosas and Bloody Marys – and a new catering menu.
But good food isn’t the only thing the restaurant is known for. Alaee has always ensured the business’s active participation in the community. There are annual specials during Livermore Rodeo Week, customer names appear on stockings alongside those of employees each Christmas, servers dressed up in costume on Halloween, menu covers colored by children and pie prices adjusted for Thanksgiving and Christmas. But the most popular tradition at Emil Villa’s might be the collection of pigs visible to guests as soon as they enter the restaurant in the form of paintings, ceramics and china figurines.
“The pig collection started way back,” said Alaee, “We had just a few, and then our customers brought them to us. All of the pigs are donated to us by the customers. We have pigs from South Korea, Mexico, Europe. When our customers travel, they think about us and bring us back a pig. Kids come in and enjoy looking at them. We have over 200 pigs in our collection, almost all brought to us by our customers.”
As Alaee and Hernandez move forward as partners in the business, they hope to continue bringing their customers good food in a place that feels like home.
Emil Villa’s Hickory Pit is located at 3064 Pacific Ave. in Livermore. For more information, call 925-449-1499 or visit www.emilvillaslivermore.com.