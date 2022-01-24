Encore Players has rescheduled its performances of the comedy “Jake’s Women” at the Bothwell Arts Center for Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5.
The community theater group had been scheduled to present the Neil Simon play last weekend but postponed the performances because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The performances, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, will now take place in the East End Room of the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 Eighth St., Livermore, allowing for more distanced seating. Audience members will also be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and to wear masks during the performances.
Tickets are $20 and available at livermoreatrs.org.