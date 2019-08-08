Livermore’s community theater group, Encore Players, will perform a few scenes from John Cariani’s play Almost, Maine on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Civic Center Library, 1188 South Livermore Avenue.
There is no charge for this event.
Almost, Maine takes place in a remote, mythical, almost-town on one cold, clear, slightly surreal Friday night during the Northern Lights. The somewhat quirky townspeople explore love and loss through a series of witty, whimsical, poignant scenes. Sometimes magical moments occur to people in a heartbeat.
Encore Players presented Almost, Maine at the Bothwell Arts Center last May. The director of the play, Ray Spooner, has this to say, “This play is a very deeply thoughtful piece on life and relationships. People at various stages of their own lives will see themselves reflected in one or more of these vignettes."
Meet the Encore Players actors, directors and members to learn how a small theatre company puts on a production--from auditions to construction, to marketing, to rehearsals and to show time.
This program is part of the Friends Authors and Arts Series, supported by the Friends of the Livermore Library.
For additional events, check the library’s website at www.livermorelibrary.net.