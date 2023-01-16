The community theater group Encore Players of Livermore will present the ancient Greek comedy “Lysistrata,” adapted for modern times by San Francisco playwright Will Huddleston, at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore the last weekend of January and the first weekend of February.
The play was written by Aristophanes, considered the Father of Comedy, and first performed in 411 BC. It centers around Lysistrata, played by Desty Shoemaker in the Encore Players production, who devises a plan to end the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta by convincing Greek women to withhold sex from their husbands and lovers until the fighting ends.
“This play is hilarious, with lots of puns, innuendos and slap-stick comedy,” said producer Martie Muldoon, who also plays male and female delegates from Sparta. “The story is timeless and rings as true today as when it was written.”
J. D. Dozier, who plays the magistrate, said “This play is like Aristophanes meets Mel Brooks, so I was all in. A great cast and crew and making folks laugh, doesn’t get any better for me as an actor.”
Because of the sexual innuendos and adult nature of the play, Encore Players is recommending parental guidance for anyone under 16. Evening performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 28; Friday, Feb. 3; and Saturday, Feb. 4. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, and Sunday, Feb. 5. Tickets are $25 and are available at the theater or in advance at livermorearts.org.