The Encore Players, a community theater group, and employees from the Sandia and Lawrence Livermore national laboratories will present “Take Me Out to the Ballgame: Baseball Over the Years,” for the Livermore Public Library’s Adult Reading Program on Monday, July 25.
In addition to baseball in the U.S., including the Negro and women’s leagues, the educational program will cover baseball’s rise in Japan. Actors will portray such legendary players as Hank Greenberg, Yogi Berra, and Jackie Robinson.
The hour-long program, sponsored by Friends of the Livermore Public Library, is free and will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.