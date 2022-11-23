The Encore Players of Livermore, a community theatre group, will present a program on holiday traditions from around the world at Livermore’s Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Titled “The Language of the Holidays: Cultural Traditions Around the World.” the program will explore holiday traditions from the Philippines, Mexico, Germany, Ireland, and Alaska. It will also look at the Jewish festival of Hanukkah; the African American celebration of Kwanzaa; the Hindu festival of Diwali; and the Vietnamese New Year holiday, Tet. The program is free and open to all ages.
For more information, visit library.livermoreca.org or call 925-373-5500.