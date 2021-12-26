Encore Players, an amateur community theater group, will present “Jake’s Women,” by award-winning playwright Neil Simon, at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore, the weekend of Jan. 14 to 16.
Livermore’s Bob Cowgill will play “Jake,” a writer whose marriage to his wife, Maggie, is in trouble. Unfortunately, Jake can’t stop thinking about the other women in his life and invents conversations with them, including his deceased wife, Julie; his daughter, Molly; his sister, Karen; and his psychiatrist, Edith.
With more than 600 lines as “Jake,” Cowgill never leaves the stage.
"This is the most challenging role in my career,” Cowgill acknowledged. “It’s also one of the most fun roles. I feel like Jake and I are the same, as I have conversations in my head all the time.”
The women who enter and leave Jake’s consciousness are played by Lesleyann Coker as Maggie, Lea Blevins as Julie, Martie Muldoon as Karen, Marsha Howard as his psychologist, Alexa Hart and Melissa McCloud as Molly at different ages, and Meredith Sarboraria as Jake’s girlfriend, Sheila. Donna Blevins makes her directorial debut with Encore Players.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16. Tickets are $20 at bit.ly/32cAHoA.
Members of the audience will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and must wear facemasks inside the theater. For more information, visit encoreplayers.net.