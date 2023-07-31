Encore Players of Livermore will present “Pets (and Their Humans),” a comedy designed to encourage people to rethink the role of pets in their lives, at the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 8th Avenue, Livermore.
Evening performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 20.
Winner of the New Jersey Association of Community Theater’s award for Best Original Play, “Pets (and Their Humans)” is about a pet ownerwho finds solice in talking to his pets after his wife dies, until they start talking back.
Bob Cowgill plays the pet owner, Brad, while other members of the community theater group play his pets.
"Embodying an animal presents a new kind of acting experience for those of us playing the pets," said Lea Blevins. "It's been a fun challenge, and I hope audiences enjoy this comedic, poignant play."
Tickets are $25 and are available online at livermorearts.org.