Dublin will hold its annual end-of-summer festival at Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway, from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The multi-cultural event will celebrate food, art, wine, and music from around the world, including an evening dance party featuring the bands Saved by the '90s and Pop Rocks.
Festivities will also include roaming entertainers and main stage performances by the Livermore Drum Circle, We Dance Chinese Ballet, Thunder Kung Fu Academy, the Riar Academy of Performing Arts, and the Camp Parks Army Band.
The Illeagles, an Eagles tribute band, will be opening the festival at noon, followed by Big Blu Soul Revue.
There will be a “Dine Around the World” area featuring an array of international cuisines and a food and wine-tasting pavilion sponsored by local growers. The Rotary Club of Dublin will also be serving local craft beer and wine.
The World Craft Bazaar will offer an array of goods representing diverse cultures, while the finale will feature a 200-light drone show.
Admission is free, but there will be a charge for children’s games and carnival rides. For more information, go to dublinsplatter.com.