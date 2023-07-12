The Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail is another fun and interactive experience dreamed up by Visit Tri-Valley as a way to discover more of what the Tri-Valley has to offer to tourists and locals alike.
As if incentives were needed for sipping, snacking and caffeinating—there’s a prize for tracking five visits, a coffee mug.
Journeying along the Caffeine Trail gives coffee and tea lovers the excuse to explore a unique array of 17 participating cafés, coffee houses and tea rooms, each with their own specialties and vibe. Participation works a little like collectingstamps in a passport but instead of stamps, visits along the trail are clocked by taking photos of a beverage, snack or making it a selfie. Five stops later, upload the photos gathered along the way and voilà! A cool custom Tri-Valley mug will be sent directly to the home of the caffeine trailblazer.
Robin Fahr, vice president of marketing at Visit Tri-Valley said they originally envisioned it as a specifically “coffee” trail but Dublin stood out as having more tea houses. “Boba really set it apart and reflected more of the culture of Dublin.” So, it became the “Caffeine” Trail.
For some uniquely Dublin discoveries there’s Tea Heart (4288 Dublin Blvd. Ste 104, Dublin) for bubble tea (fruit and milk varieties) and savory snacks that run the gamut from Japanese takoyaki (octopus balls served with takoyaki sauce and mayo) to mozzarella sticks. Boba Bliss (8945 San Ramon Road, Dublin) leans into its passion for boba with a commitment to using only organic teas steeped in-house for their colorful offerings. With infinite drink flavors to choose from, Café Tapioca claims the title of “first tapioca beverage shop in the Tri-Valley” (7160 Regional St, Dublin). For a truly global experience there’s Amazing Basil for not just boba but food offerings like noodles and BBQ from Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.
Fahr noted that the trail is a favorite with locals not only because it means not having to hit the requisite five spots in the span of a weekend as a visitor might, but it leads to new learning and discovery right in one’s own backyard.
“Some people have said they didn’t know that Danville was part of the Tri-Valley” until they saw trail mentions like Medleno Coffee Shop & Roastery (480 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville), known for their Turkish coffee with cardamom spices.
Livermore and Pleasanton are duly noted on the trail as well. Inklings Coffee and Tea (530 Main Street, Pleasanton) have developed quite a following for their Caramel Bourbon Latte and local fave, Lavender Latte. The Press Pleasanton fuels with their “handcrafted with love” drinks but also their solid roster of “toastinis” (basically bread piled high with everything from smoked salmon, goat cheese and pasture egg to “street corn” with housemade ricotta). A visit to Rosetta Roasting (206 S J St, Livermore) is as much a visual treat located in a stunning historically protected building in downtown Livermore that gives cool European vibes to match barista mastery. Story Coffee (124 Maple Street, Livermore) skews a tad more chill LA vibes but all local when it comes to gifts and souvenirs as add-ons to espresso drinks and pastries. Espresso drinks aside, Steamhouse Coffee & Kava Bar (1935 Second St, Livermore) is recognized as the Tri-Valley’s first kava bar. Kava is an alternative supplement to help reduce tension and promote relaxation. Connected to Joya Yoga and Cycle next door, it’s fitting that there is an emphasis on health and wellness in their offerings, everything from coffee with MCT oil or collagen add-ons to jackfruit tacos and CBD infused products.
Fahr commented on the overall purpose of Visit Tri-Valley and experiences like the Caffeine Trail to entice visitors to come visit and stay the night and show them why the Tri-Valley is such a beautiful destination.
“Visitors that come from crowded places or places without good weather just marvel at our open spaces
and the beauty of our region.”
Want a chance to sip from the one-of-a-kind custom Tri-Valley mug? Well, you have to earn it. To do so visit https://visittrivalley.com/caffeine-trail/ for guidelines and a full list of participating businesses.
“There’s only one way to get the mug,” Fahr said. “We don’t sell them. You have to get drinking.”